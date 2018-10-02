Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

AARP Releases Poll For NY-19, NY-22

By Allison Dunne 20 minutes ago
  • wikipedia.org

AARP released a poll Tuesday showing Democratic congressional candidates with leads over their incumbent Republican opponents among older voters in two key swing districts. The survey in New York’s 19th and 22nd Districts also reveals what is important to voters 50 and older, issues such as health care and Medicare.

AARP New York’s poll has Democrat Antonio Delgado leading first-term Republican Congressman John Faso 43 percent to 36 percent in the 19th District. In the 22nd District, the poll shows Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi ahead of Republican first-term Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, 48 percent to 35 percent. AARP New York Associate State Director for Advocacy Joe Stelling:

“Well, the major takeaway here are that 50-plus voters in these districts are united in concerns across party lines over some of the big issues  health care costs, Social Security, Medicare, those big ticket items we looked at,” Stelling says. “That’s why we’re doing these polls is to show elected officials that they need to be paying attention because the voters who are going to decide these elections are bringing these issues to the polls with them.”

AARP is nonpartisan and does not endorse any candidates. The surveys are part of AARP’s “Be the Difference. Vote” campaign to encourage older Americans to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

“This is a midterm election and a lot of time in midterms, a lot of people stay home,” says Stelling. “There were 1.2 million more voters in the 50-plus that showed up in the presidential year here in New York than showed up in the last midterm.”

Congressman Faso:

“Well, the poll is statistically flawed, I can tell you that, because a number of factors that they’ve polled, these responses are widely at variance with every other poll that I’ve seen in this district, both public and private,” Faso says. “But, it’s no doubt that seniors are concerned about health care, they’re concerned about affordability, and that really concerns a lot of people around the district.”

Faso says there are a range of issues at the top of voters’ minds.

“The most pressing thing in this district is taxes and jobs,” says Faso. “And health care, I would say, would be one of the top three issues.”

Here’s Stelling:

“Polls, like I said, are a snapshot in time. And we feel very confident in our polling. We’ve got the margin of error in there, and that,” says Stelling. “But, as the days and weeks creep up to Election Day, we’re five weeks out, so a lot can happen between now and then.”

In an emailed statement, Delgado says, in part, “The 50-plus voters in our district have made it clear that they want someone who will protect their access to quality, affordable healthcare and stand up for their interests, not the interests of big corporations or giant pharmaceutical companies.” Delgado goes on to criticize Faso’s vote to repeal and replace Obamacare. Again, Stelling.

“These poll results are overwhelming when you’re talking about health care costs and access and those things,” says Stelling. “These issues are polling in the 80s and 90s percentile-wise in terms of what’s important to the 50-plus voter, and they are going to take that to the polls.”

AARP members number about 137,000 in NY-19 and 117,000 in NY- 22. In the 22nd District, Brindisi campaign manager Ellen Foster, in a statement, says, in part, "The future of Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot this year, and older voters are clearly looking for a candidate who will protect these earned benefits. This poll is another sign that this district needs a representative who can stand up for seniors, not someone who will vote to cut Medicare and put Social Security in danger.”

A spokesperson for Tenney’s campaign did not return a request for comment. In New York-19, a Siena poll released in late August shows Faso with a 5-point lead over Delgado. A Monmouth poll out in September had Delgado up by 2. In August, a Spectrum News/ Siena poll showed Brindisi over Tenney, 46 percent to 44 percent. The AARP poll surveyed 610 voters in each district with a 4 percent margin of error. These are the only districts in New York, so far, that AARP has polled this election cycle.

Tags: 
NY-19
NY-22
Antonio Delgado
John Faso
Congressman John Faso
Anthony Brindisi
Claudia Tenney
AARP
AARP New York
midterm elections

Related Content

Local Resistance To National Grid’s Planned Rate Hike Grows

By Aug 21, 2017
Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC)

Heat or cool your home, or cut back on food and medicine? Area residents may be faced with that decision next spring.

AARP Officials Criticize GOP Health Care Bill

By Mar 14, 2017
401(K) 2013/Creative Commons

Officials from the AARP recently discussed their concerns about the GOP health care overhaul proposal known as the American Health Care Act.  The group opposes the legislation and calls some of its provisions an age tax.

Older NYers Want To Help Millennials Save For Retirement

By Mar 9, 2017
Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director , stands with 10,000 postcards the group delivered to lawmakers , urging support for a new retirement plan option for those without pensions or 401k's
Karen DeWitt

Members of a leading senior citizens lobby group are advocating for a retirement plan in New York that could benefit their children and grandchildren.

Woodstock Radio Station Pulls NRCC Ads Against NY-19 Candidate

By Allison Dunne Sep 21, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

The congressional candidates for New York’s spotlighted 19th District participated in a forum Thursday that allowed for sharing views with an audience rather than debating one another. Debate has been raging mainly among constituents, often on social media. Among the mainstream party candidates, though, it has been through ads.

NY-19 Candidates Address Ulster Chamber Of Commerce Audience

By Allison Dunne Sep 20, 2018
WAMC, Allison Dunne

 

The Ulster County Chamber of Commerce hosted a congressional candidate debate Thursday morning in Kingston. Four candidates for New York’s 19th District took turns answering questions on issues ranging from health care to small business to climate change.

Court Rules Neal Can Appear On The Ballot In NY-19

By Allison Dunne Sep 17, 2018

Actor Diane Neal will be on the November ballot as an independent candidate in New York’s 19th Congressional District. This comes after she has won a court appeal over her petition signatures.

Faso Leads Delgado By 5 Points In NY-19 Siena Poll

By Aug 31, 2018
Challenger Antonio Delgado and Rep. John Faso
Composite photo by Allison Dunne & Dave Lucas/WAMC

First-term Republican Congressman John Faso holds a slim lead in New York’s 19th Congressional district, according to a Siena College/Spectrum poll released Thursday night.

Congressional Corner With Anthony Brindisi

By Oct 1, 2018
Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi

The rare Thursday primary was the last hurdle before November. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, the Democratic candidate in New York’s 22nd House district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.