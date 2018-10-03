Related Program: 
The Roundtable

2018 Woodstock Film Festival

By 48 minutes ago

The 2018 Woodstock Film Festival will showcase 9 World Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 1 US Premiere, 12 East Coast Premieres and 8 New York Premieres on October 10-14th

The iconic Woodstock Film Festival was created in the year 2000. Since then, it has become one of the foremost regional independent film festivals. Establishing itself as a ground-breaking festival that offers a unique platform for filmmakers around the globe, the Woodstock Film Festival has been named among the top 50 film festivals worldwide.

WFF's Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein joins us for a preview.

Tags: 
woodstock film festival
meira blaustein
film festival
woodstock
hudson valley
independent film
narrative film
Documentary Film
short film
arts and culture

Related Content

Mary Beth Peil In The Song Of Sway Lake, Screening At Woodstock Film Festival

By Oct 13, 2017
The Song of Sway Lake artwork


  It’s summer on Sway Lake, the most glamorous lake in the Adirondacks - former playground of the jazz-age New York aristocracy. Music collector Ollie Sway recruits his only friend, a rowdy Russian drifter, to help him steal a 78 record from his own family’s estate. Ollie believes that this mysterious piece of music was hidden for him by his father before his suicide. The boys’ mission should be as easy, but the arrival of the Charlotte “Charlie” Sway - Ollie’s Grandmother - changes everything.

 

Directed by Ari Gold and co-written by Gold and Elizabeth Bull, The Song Of Sway Lake will screen at The Woodstock Playhouse as part of The Woodstock Film Festival on Sunday at 2:15.

 

Mary Beth Peil plays Charlie Sway and she joins us now. Piel is a venerated actor of stage and screen. She started her career in opera and currently plays The Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway.

The Troy Foundry Theatre Presents "Catastrophe Carnivale: An Evening Of Beckett Shorts"

By Sep 24, 2018
Troy Foundry Theatre logo

The Troy Foundry Theatre, a professional theatre company in Troy, NY, presents “Catastrophe Carnivale: An Evening Of Beckett Shorts” in the historic Gasholder building in Troy, NY through September 30th.

The company is celebrating the unique character of the City of Troy through the celebrated work of award-winning playwright Samuel Beckett and this quintessentially Troy Carnivale being performed at the historic Gasholder Building in Troy, NY.

To tell us more, we welcome: Troy Foundry Theatre Artistic Director David Girard; Troy Foundry Theatre Producing Executive Director Emily Curro; and actors John Romeo and Raya Malcolm.

Documentary "Hot To Trot" To Screen In Rhinebeck And Rosendale

By Oct 2, 2018
Movie poster for doc "Hot to Trot"

In her documentary film “Hot to Trot,” Hudson Valley based filmmaker, Gail Freedman, brings her audience into the world of same-sex ballroom dancing -- and into the lives of several dancers.

“Hot to Trot” will screen at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, New York on October 6 and at the Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York on October 21. Gail Freedman will be in attendance for both screenings.

In more than 20 years as an award-winning filmmaker, Freedman has produced, directed and written dozens of documentaries on a wide range of subjects, through her company, Parrot Productions. She has also taught at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Among her films is Making the 9/11 Memorial, a primetime special for The History Channel, which aired on the 10th anniversary of September 11th, when the Memorial opened. Her creative output encompasses independent projects, as well as extensive work for PBS, network television, cable, syndication and the Internet, along with educational and non-profit films.

Debra Granik's New Film "Leave No Trace" To Screen In Woodstock

By Jun 20, 2018
Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) and Will (Ben Foster) as daughter and father in "Leave No Trace"

The Woodstock Film Festival in collaboration with Upstate Films: Woodstock will present a special screening of “Leave No Trace” on June 23 at 8:15 p.m. at Upstate Films Woodstock with director Debra Granik present for a Q&A following the film.

In the film, Ben Foster plays a veteran named Will who lives off the grid on public land near Portland, Oregon with his teenage daughter Tom, played by Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. They live a minimalist survivalist existence separate from society apart from occasional trips into town. When their camp is discovered they are absorbed into social services. Well-meaning people attempt to integrate them into society, but Will can’t adjust and he and Tom run away from the housing and job where they have been placed.

The film is adapted by Granik and Anne Rosellini and based on the novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock which was inspired by a true story. Debra Granik directed and co-wrote “Winter’s Bone,” which was nominated for four Academy Awards. Her other films include “Down to the Bone” and the documentary, “Stray Dog.”

2017 Woodstock Film Festival

By Oct 4, 2017
Woodstock Film Festival poster 2017

Celebrating 18-years of innovative filmmakers & filmmaking, the Woodstock Film Festival has unveiled its line-up of nearly 120 films, panels, and events, screening Wednesday, October 11th through Sunday, October 15th, in Woodstock NY, and neighboring towns of Rhinebeck, Saugerties, Kingston and Rosendale.

The festival which is featuring 4 World Premieres, 5 North American Premieres, 1 US Premiere, 20 East Coast Premieres and 9 New York Premieres.

WFF's Co-Founder and Executive Director Meira Blaustein joins us for a preview. 