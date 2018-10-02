2018 O+ Health And Wellness Festival

O+ was founded in 2010 in Kingston, NY by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist. It is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country that builds long-term relationships between creatives and health & wellness providers to help strengthen local communities.

Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

This year’s O+ Festival in Kingston, New York takes place this Friday through Sunday, October 5-7. We are joined by O+ Executive Director Joe Concra, O+ Kingston Festival Director Sarah Van Buren, and Nurse Shannon Light.