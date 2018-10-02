2018 Eleanor Roosevelt Medalists Are Announced

  • Tarana Burke
    Tarana Burke
The founder of #MeToo is one of six recipients of the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal.

Activist and #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke will receive the medal during a luncheon at the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site in Hyde Park October 14. Other recipients of the annually-awarded medal are Dutchess Community College President Dr. Pamela Edington; Safe Hands for Girls Founder and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize nominee Jaha Dukureh; Civil Rights Activist and Founding Partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink Roberta Kaplan; former New York state Supreme Court Judge Albert Rosenblatt and best-selling author and screen writer of “First They Killed My Father,” Loung Ung.

Actor Sean Penn will speak at UAlbany’s Writers Institute Friday amid national backlash over comments he made about the MeToo movement.