2018 Eleanor Roosevelt Medalists Are Announced

The founder of #MeToo is one of six recipients of the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal.
Activist and #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke will receive the medal during a luncheon at the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site in Hyde Park October 14. Other recipients of the annually-awarded medal are Dutchess Community College President Dr. Pamela Edington; Safe Hands for Girls Founder and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize nominee Jaha Dukureh; Civil Rights Activist and Founding Partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink Roberta Kaplan; former New York state Supreme Court Judge Albert Rosenblatt and best-selling author and screen writer of “First They Killed My Father,” Loung Ung.
