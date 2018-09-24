2 Months After Court Deadline, Data Show 403 Migrant Children Separated From Parents

Originally published on September 24, 2018 2:13 pm
More than 400 migrant children remain separated from their parents two months after the court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunite them. Meanwhile, immigration officials are preparing to restart asylum hearings for up to 1,000 separated families thanks to a deal brokered by the ACLU.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez).
