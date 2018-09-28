Related Program: 
51%

#1522: Taking Stock In A Company Leader

By Allison Dunne 41 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Katrina Lake via Inflection Point

On this week’s 51%, we’ll listen to a conversation with the youngest female founder and CEO to take a company public. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

At age 35, Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake became the youngest female founder and CEO to take a company public, and it happened in 2017. Online personal styling company Stitch Fix is now worth more than $2 billion. She has not only changed the way many of us shop for clothes, but she’s also changing how we think about leaders. Inflection Point host Lauren Schiller spoke with Lake about how she learned to embrace her history-making role as the youngest woman to take a startup to IPO. Perhaps you saw the image of Lake at NASDAQ, standing with her son on her hip. Schiller spoke with Katrina Lake onstage at Inforum at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco.

That was Kristina Lake, founder of Stitch Fix. She was speaking with Inflection Point host Lauren Schiller, produced at KALW in San Francisco. Hear Schiller’s other conversations at inflectionpointradio.org, and on her Inflection Point podcast.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn could make history by becoming the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Tennessee. She is running against Democrat Phil Bredesen, a former Tennessee governor who says he always has been very interested in seeing women get ahead. But, he adds, that doesn't mean Blackburn deserves to automatically win their closely-watched contest to fill the seat left open by outgoing Republican Senator Bob Corker. Bredesen's camp recently announced the launch of the "Women United for Bredesen" group. The campaign-within-a-campaign aims to highlight issues important to women, such as health care costs for their families.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — NBC Sports will televise the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur from the home course of the Masters. The club announced the creation of the women's golf event earlier this year. NBC will show the afternoon April 6 final round the Saturday before the Masters. CBS televises the Masters. It will be the first time for women to compete at Augusta National in Georgia.

That’s our show for this week. Thanks to Patrick Garrett for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org. And follow us on Twitter @51PercentRadio

“Contributions to 51% #1522 come from the Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.”

Tags: 
51%
Allison Dunne

Related Content

#1521: Flying Solo

By Allison Dunne Sep 19, 2018

On this week’s 51%, we hear about a book that highlights women in aviation; tune into a woman’s story about another woman’s solitary life; and find out about testosterone’s effect on women’s hearts. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1520: Women Veterans Run For Congress; Women Wrestlers Seek An Image Change

By Allison Dunne Sep 12, 2018
Jay Godwin/ LBJ Library

On this week’s 51%, we hear about veterans running for Congress, with focus on a particular woman; and meet a military spouse whose company focuses on other military spouses. Plus, we jump into the world of women’s wrestling. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1519: Respect

By Allison Dunne Sep 7, 2018
Aretha Franklin
Wikipedia

On this week’s 51%, a musician speaks to Aretha Franklin’s accomplishments; hear from the head of a farm sanctuary about how she’s adapting to the times; and learn why Section 377 is in the spotlight in India. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1518: Drone Photography, Carrying Tradition Across The Border

By Allison Dunne Aug 29, 2018
Emily Kaszton

On this week’s 51%, a drone photographer endeavors to get more women into the field while another photographer tells her subjects to lose the smile. And a transgender woman makes history in the world of politics. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1517: Cross-Border Dating; Grupo de Mujeres; Work Challenges For Military Spouses

By Allison Dunne Aug 22, 2018
Courtesy of Stories from Deep in the Heart, a project of Texas Folklife, for the 2018 Stories Summer Institute series "Immigration and Labor: Stories from the Texas Workforce"

On this week’s 51%, here from a woman dating afar. Immigrant women find support in a certain group, and moving can mean a career issue for military spouses. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.