The Best of Our Knowledge #1464

When a man or woman leaves the military they can expect to get a helping hand with college tuition. But there’s an effort now from schools and communities to help veterans get a head start in business.

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll learn about one of those programs.

We’ll also tour a facility that helps train Veteran’s Administration doctors, hear about college students’ new found stress…and spend an Academic Minute urging older adults to volunteer.