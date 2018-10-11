14-Year-Old Charged With Murder

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Clinton County, New York Thursday.

At about 11 Thursday morning, New York State Police say they responded to an assault in the town of Black Brook in southern Clinton County. 29-year-old Michael Zindler of West Chazy had been stabbed. He was transported to the medical center in Plattsburgh where he was pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. The youth, who was not identified, was set to be arraigned Thursday in Clinton County Youth Part Court.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie is prosecuting the case.