Related Program: 
The Roundtable

10/19/18 Panel

By 3 hours ago

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Albany County District Attorney David Soares, and Siena College Economics Professor Aaron Pacitti.

Tags: 
rt panel
Roundtable panel
david soares
Albany County District Attorney David Soares
aaron pacitti
Siena College