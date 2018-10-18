Related Program: The Roundtable 10/18/18 Panel By Joe Donahue • 39 minutes ago Related Program: The Roundtable TweetShareGoogle+Email The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics, Vera Eccarius-Kelly and Times-Union Columnist Chris Churchill. Tags: rt panelRoundtable panelvera eccarius-kellychris churchillSiena CollegeAlbany Times UnionTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.