1 Law Enforcement Officer Dead, 4 Wounded In South Carolina Shooting

Updated at 8:20 p.m. ET

Five law enforcement officers were shot in Florence, S. C., Wednesday evening, authorities said.

One officer has died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, as quoted by the Associated Press. Von Lutcken said the officer was a member of the city police department.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff's Office told local media that three Florence County deputies and two city police officers were shot.

He also said that a 20-year-old man inside a home was wounded, according to WBTW.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in Florence, a city two hours north of Charleston.

Florence city spokesman John Wukela said city police and the sheriff's office were working together in response to an incident when they came under fire, according to the AP.

The suspect surrendered to law enforcement after speaking with a negotiator, Kirby said according to WBTW. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody," the Florence County Emergency Management department said Wednesday evening on Twitter.

The department asked people in the area to stay away from Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood where the shooting place, as an active crime investigation was in progress.

The Charleston County Sheriff's office said it would be sending deputies to Florence to support the community and law enforcement operations.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., took to Twitter to write, "Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families."

"This is simply devastating news from Florence," Gov. Henry McMaster said. He encouraged people to pray for their recovery.

President Trump also commented on Twitter, saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more about the incident.

